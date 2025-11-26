EC asks TMC team for talks on Nov 28, party seeks live telecast of meet

NEW DELHI: Tensions flared between the Election Commission (EC) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday, following the EC’s invitation to a five-member TMC team for a Friday meeting over the contentious SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

While the EC wrote to West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday that a five-member delegation can meet its top brass on Friday, TMC insisted that the party would dispatch a 10-member delegation.

In a letter to EC on Tuesday, TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien listed the names of 10 leaders who would attend the meeting. The list includes Lok Sabha MPs Satabdi Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Pratima Mondal, Sajda Ahmed and Mahua Moitra, and Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen, Mamata Thakur, Saket Gokhale and Prakash Chik Barik, besides O’Brien.