Elephant deaths in Jharkhand's Chaibasa raise concern as officials probe unexplained pattern

RANCHI: A series of mysterious elephant deaths in the Chaibasa forest range of West Singhbhum district has raised concern among forest officials, with three wild tuskers found dead within two weeks without any external injuries.

On Tuesday, the body of another male elephant was recovered in the Sosopi forest. According to officials, the elephant bore no external injuries and its tusks were intact.

Notably, this is the third such elephant death in less than a fortnight in the Chaibasa Forest Division without any apparent cause. Earlier, two elephants were found dead about 10 days ago near Jogidaru and Kudohatu.

Chaibasa Divisional Forest Officer Aditya Narayan confirmed the series of deaths. “Yes, an elephant was found dead in the forests of Chaibasa and we are trying to find out the reasons behind its death. Since there is no sign of any external injury and its tusks are intact, poaching cannot be the reason behind it,” said the DFO. Forensic experts have been roped in to determine the actual cause of death, and any conclusion can be drawn only after the reports are obtained, he added.