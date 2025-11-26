Employees protest across country demanding withdrawal of new labour codes

NEW DELHI: Lakhs of employees across different sectors in the country staged protests on Wednesday against the new labour codes which came into effect from November 21.

The nationwide protest was called by a platform of ten central trade unions and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of 40 farmer unions. They have demanded an immediate withdrawal of the move and the introduction of farmer-friendly policies.

The groups also submitted a joint representation to President Droupadi Murmu highlighting their multiple grievances.

Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) told this newspaper, “The protest against the recently implemented labour codes was held at different periods by employees. Some did it before their shift commenced while some opted to do it after the completion of duty hours.”

“Raising slogans loudly, wearing black badges, carrying placards or staging a sit-in protest were among the different steps resorted by the employees.The protests will continue and could culminate in a general strike unless the government rolls back the codes,” Kaur added.