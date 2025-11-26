Five killed, three injured in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

JANJGIR: Five persons were killed and three others injured when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Sukli village under Janjgir police station area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when the victims, all residents of a locality in Nawagarh, were returning after attending a wedding, they said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the SUV was completely mangled. Five of its occupants died on the spot, the police said.

The three injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition was stated to be critical, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Vishwanath Dewangan (43), Rajendra Kashyap (27), Pomeshwar Jaltare (33), Bhupendra Sahu (40) and Kamlanayan Sahu (22), the police said.

An investigation was on into the accident, they added.