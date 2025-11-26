‘Gujarat model’: Note on PDS aimed at making system cashless submitted

NEW DELHI: At the request of the Centre, the Gujarat government submitted a concept note outlining a model aimed at making the public distribution system (PDS) cashless and more transparent.

However, implementation of this ‘Gujarat model’ of a transparent and efficient PDS has encountered opposition from the national fair price shop (FPS) dealers’ association, which perceives it as a strategy to eliminate PDS dealerships.

The concept note, seen by this newspaper, outlines how the state government will issue central bank digital currency (CBDC)/ e-rupee or digital food coupons to beneficiaries, enabling cashless, Aadhaar-authenticated delivery at FPS.

The Gujarat food, civil supplies & consumer affairs department has designed the model to minimise manual intervention, enhance accountability, strengthen beneficiary safeguards and improve financial transparency. The note was shared with Sanjeev Chopra, secretary, Centre’s department of food and public distribution (DFPD), on November 24.