Haryana cracks down against drunk driving with over 63,000 challans this year, Gurgaon tops cases

CHANDIGARH: Haryana has recorded a total of 63,073 challans for drunk driving this year in a major crackdown, with Gurgaon topping the list, followed by Faridabad and Karnal.

Haryana has recorded a total of 63,073 challans for drunk-driving this year, with Gurgaon topping the list, followed by Faridabad and Karnal

District-wise data from the Haryana Police shows that between January 1 and November 24, Gurgaon recorded the highest number of challans at 24,972, followed by Faridabad (7,402), Karnal (4,851), Panchkula (4,180), and Jind (3,109).

Acting on instructions from the Haryana Police headquarters, regular special drives have been conducted across all districts. “The purpose of these drives is not only to curb drunken driving but also to strictly monitor lane discipline, noise pollution and misuse of red-blue lights. After reviewing weekly reports, the police headquarters has directed districts to make these campaigns even more effective and result-oriented,” a police spokesperson said.

He added that the numbers reflect intensified monitoring across high-risk corridors, supported by dedicated night-time patrolling.

Special police teams have also been deployed at all toll plazas from 6 p.m. to 10 pm, equipped with alco-sensor and e-challan machines so that drunk drivers can be checked on the spot and action taken without delay.

“On-the-spot checks allow officers to act immediately against offenders, significantly boosting highway safety and deterring risky late-evening driving behaviour. While enforcement remains strict, police officials emphasise that the campaign’s primary goal is to change behaviour, not merely issue challans. The message is clear: drunk driving endangers the driver as well as every other commuter on the road,” he said.

Haryana Police has appealed to citizens to stay alert and advise family, friends and colleagues not to drive under the influence of alcohol.