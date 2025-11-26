India examining Bangladesh’s request to extradite former PM Sheikh Hasina

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday confirmed it has received a request from Bangladesh to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said the matter is under examination through “ongoing judicial and internal legal processes.”

“The request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders,” Jaiswal added.

Hasina has been living in exile in India since August 5 last year following the collapse of her government after violent student-led protests.

Last week the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Dhaka sentenced her to death in absentia for “crimes against humanity” linked to her government’s handling of the unrest.

Following the verdict, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry formally had requested Hasina’s return in a formal letter to New Delhi, calling her a “fugitive accused” and citing the bilateral extradition agreement.