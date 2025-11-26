India hits record kharif rice production, oilseeds and pulses production fall

NEW DELHI: In its first advance estimate of food production for the kharif season, the Ministry of Agriculture said the country's rice production during the kharif season that ended in October reached a record 124.5 million tonnes, up 1.4 per cent from the previous year.

However, the output of pulses, oilseeds and cotton declined.

The total foodgrain production for the kharif 2025-26 season is estimated at 173.3 million tonnes, up from 169.5 million tonnes a year earlier, according to the ministry's first advance estimate.

Kharif maize production is estimated at 28.303 million tonnes, 3.495 million tonnes more than the previous year's Kharif maize production.

Sowing for kharif crops starts around June with the advent of the monsoon, and harvesting begins from October onwards. Rice production stood at 122.8 million tonnes during the kharif 2024-25 season.