India's pharmaceutical sector transition from generic to innovative drugs manufacturers, says CDSCO

NEW DELHI: India's pharmaceutical sector is currently transitioning from a focus on generic drugs to the development of next-generation innovative biologics, as highlighted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

This transition is driven by an innovation-focused ecosystem that emphasizes biosimilars, peptides, complex generics, and next-generation biologics.

Dr. R. Chandrashekar, Joint Drugs Controller at CDSCO, spoke at the CPHI & PMEC India Expo, stating, “This transition is being accelerated by government reforms and CDSCO initiatives, including streamlined approval processes, reduced regulatory barriers, the decriminalization of non-serious offenses, and the endorsement of research and development (R&D) projects.” He emphasized that these government initiatives have significantly changed the R&D landscape in the country.

“The recommendation of R&D projects worth ₹5,000 crore and the newly launched Hospital Finance scheme of ₹1,00,000 crore further strengthen the country’s R&D framework,” Chandrashekar stated.

At the event, experts from India’s pharmaceutical industry urged the sector to pursue value-driven innovations such as peptides, biosimilars, and targeted therapies.