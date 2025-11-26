India's pharmaceutical sector transition from generic to innovative drugs manufacturers, says CDSCO

NEW DELHI: India's pharmaceutical sector is currently transitioning from a focus on generic drugs to the development of next-generation innovative biologics, as highlighted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.
This transition is driven by an innovation-focused ecosystem that emphasizes biosimilars, peptides, complex generics, and next-generation biologics.
Dr. R. Chandrashekar, Joint Drugs Controller at CDSCO, spoke at the CPHI & PMEC India Expo, stating, “This transition is being accelerated by government reforms and CDSCO initiatives, including streamlined approval processes, reduced regulatory barriers, the decriminalization of non-serious offenses, and the endorsement of research and development (R&D) projects.” He emphasized that these government initiatives have significantly changed the R&D landscape in the country.
“The recommendation of R&D projects worth ₹5,000 crore and the newly launched Hospital Finance scheme of ₹1,00,000 crore further strengthen the country’s R&D framework,” Chandrashekar stated.
At the event, experts from India’s pharmaceutical industry urged the sector to pursue value-driven innovations such as peptides, biosimilars, and targeted therapies.
Namit Joshi, Chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), noted, “With patents expiring, Indian manufacturers are well-positioned to enter high-value markets.” He pointed out that breakthrough classes of drugs, like GLP-1 inhibitors, are redefining global health outcomes, and Indian companies need to keep pace with these advancements.
GLP-1 receptor agonists are a ground-breaking class of medications that mimic the natural GLP-1 hormone to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, offering additional benefits for cardiovascular, renal, and neurodegenerative diseases.
“To enhance India’s role in global healthcare, a shift towards broader thinking and innovation is essential,” Joshi added.
The 18th edition of the expo, organized by Informa Markets in India, will take place from November 25 to 27, 2025, at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR.
The expo is expected to bring together over 2,000 exhibitors from more than 120 countries, including China, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and South Korea. It serves as a hub for collaboration in pharmaceutical machinery, packaging, ingredients, and advanced lab technologies.
Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India, noted, “India’s pharmaceutical sector has achieved remarkable growth, with exports doubling to USD 30 billion and nearly half of global life sciences leaders establishing operations here.”