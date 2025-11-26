Lucknow Diary | Sahara Shree’s family to lose voting rights

Lucknow’s Sahara Shahr, which used to be thronged by who’s who of the country, today remains sealed telling the story of a shattered empire of business tycoon late Subrat Roy. Now, his wife Swapna Roy and 18 other residents of his mansions in the township are set to lose their voting rights. During SIR, BLO teams found not a single voter present in the township as the residents vacated it after its acquisition by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation on October 6. Of 19 registered voters in the area, four belong to Subrata Roy’s family. BLO pasted the SIR forms of all the 19 individuals, including Swapna Roy, on the walls.
Brijbhushan firm on fighting 2029 LS polls
Former BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who had been accused of sexual harassment of female wrestlers, came out with his plan to contest 2029 Lok Sabha elections. saying he would fight on a BJP ticket, otherwise independently. Earlier, Singh had said he has no plans for 2027, but now says “no power can stop” him from contesting in 2029. He clarified that he is still in BJP and will remain with the party. “Three members of my family are BJP politicians. My soul stays in BJP,” Singh said. He was denied 2024 ticket following sexual harassment charges, and his son Karan Bhushan Singh got the nomination.
Raja Bhaiya’s stable now has Rs 30 lakh horse
For ‘Bahubali’ Raghuraj Pratap Singh, aka Raja Bhaiya, hobbies are high on his priorities. The legislator from Kunda in Pratapgarh district has a penchant to roam around his constituency on a horse. He has recently added a hybrid horse to his stable —Trojan priced at Rs 30 lakh. He is also fond of luxury cars and bikes. He owns expensive cars ranging from Ford Jeep to Fortuner and Land Rover. Raja Bhaiya prefers the number 0001 and has a fondness for white cars. The hobbies of horse riding, flying planes and driving speed boats have been a part of Raja Bhaiya’s royal legacy.
