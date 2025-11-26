NC defends admission of Muslim students to Vaishno Devi Medical College, cites govt funding

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference has hit back at groups opposing the admission of Muslim students to the Vaishno Devi Medical College, asserting that the J&K government provides crores of rupees as grant-in-aid to the Vaishno Devi University.

According to J&K National Conference chief spokesman and MLA Tanvir Sadiq, who is close to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has given grant-in-aid to Vaishno Devi University, with which the medical college is affiliated.

“Rs 24 crore were provided as grant-in-aid to Vaishno Devi last year, and Rs 28 crore as grant-in-aid this year,” the NC spokesman said.

According to Tanvir, this clearly proves that the institution is not running on donations alone. “And when public money is involved, every citizen of this UT has an equal right to be there — irrespective of religion or background.”

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), situated at Kakryal in J&K’s Reasi district, was sanctioned 50 MBBS seats for the 2025–26 academic session. Out of 50 students admitted in the first year on the basis of merit, 42 are Muslims.

The selection of 42 Muslim students has sparked protests from right-wing Hindu groups and the BJP.

“Only those who have faith in Vaishno Devi should get admission there. The devotees who contribute to the shrine for promoting Sanatan culture and religion should only get admission,” J&K BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said while opposing the admission of Muslim students.