NC defends admission of Muslim students to Vaishno Devi Medical College, cites govt funding

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference has hit back at groups opposing the admission of Muslim students to the Vaishno Devi Medical College, asserting that the J&K government provides crores of rupees as grant-in-aid to the Vaishno Devi University.
According to J&K National Conference chief spokesman and MLA Tanvir Sadiq, who is close to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has given grant-in-aid to Vaishno Devi University, with which the medical college is affiliated.
“Rs 24 crore were provided as grant-in-aid to Vaishno Devi last year, and Rs 28 crore as grant-in-aid this year,” the NC spokesman said.
According to Tanvir, this clearly proves that the institution is not running on donations alone. “And when public money is involved, every citizen of this UT has an equal right to be there — irrespective of religion or background.”
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), situated at Kakryal in J&K’s Reasi district, was sanctioned 50 MBBS seats for the 2025–26 academic session. Out of 50 students admitted in the first year on the basis of merit, 42 are Muslims.
The selection of 42 Muslim students has sparked protests from right-wing Hindu groups and the BJP.
“Only those who have faith in Vaishno Devi should get admission there. The devotees who contribute to the shrine for promoting Sanatan culture and religion should only get admission,” J&K BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said while opposing the admission of Muslim students.
A BJP delegation led by LoP Sharma met Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and called for a review of the admission criteria, greater transparency, and consideration of devotees’ sentiments.
Hindu groups including the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Yuva Rajput Sabha and Movement Kalki have protested the selection of 42 Muslim candidates, arguing that the institution is funded through donations and offerings by Hindus, and that the admission of Hindu students should be prioritised.
NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said the J&K government gives grant-in-aid to the Vaishno Devi medical college.
“Rs 24 crore last year and Rs 28 crore this year were allotted to SMVDU University, and this medical college is affiliated with the university,” he posted on X, attaching a picture of the grant-in-aid receipt as “proof.”
Imran said admissions to the SMVDU Medical College are made through NEET and BOPEE. “There still are institutions in India that go by merit and not by the religion of a student.”
Colonel (retd) Sukhbir Singh Mankotia, convenor of the Vaishno Devi Sangarh Committee — formed by 60 groups — said they are demanding cancellation of the admission list.
He argued that the institute was built using donations and offerings made by Hindu devotees, who believe in idol worship, and that the selection of Muslim candidates has “hurt the sentiments of the community.”
Opposing the admission of Muslims to the medical university, Mankotia said, “Muslims don’t believe in idol worship, and hence it would not be feasible for them to undergo education in an institute that has been set up by the money of idol worshippers.”
“If the list is not cancelled, then we will be compelled to take to the roads and stage forceful protests,” Mankotia warned.