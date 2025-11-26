NIA detains Faridabad resident for allegedly sheltering Delhi blast bomber Umar Un Nabi

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Faridabad resident for harbouring Umar Un Nabi, the suicide bomber who carried out the Delhi car blast near the Red Fort.

The accused, Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Faridabad, is the seventh person to be arrested in connection with the case. According to the NIA, he provided Umar with logistical support immediately before the November 10 suicide bombing, which killed several people and left many others injured.

The agency has so far arrested six other aides of the bomber during its probe into case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.

NIA teams are continuing searches across multiple states, in coordination with state police, to identify and track additional suspects linked to the attack. The agency said efforts to uncover the full conspiracy behind the blast are underway.