‘No moral standing to lecture’: India slams Pakistan's criticism of flag ceremony at Ram temple

India on Wednesday strongly rejected Pakistan’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the flag ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram temple.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Pakistan, given its own long history of repression of minority communities, has no moral standing to lecture others.

"We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression, and systemic mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others," said Jaiswal.

"Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights record," he said.

Islamabad had earlier criticised Modi taking part in the flag-hoisting event at the Ram temple on Tuesday, which marked the formal completion of the its construction.

Expressing “deep concern”, the Pakistan foreign ministry said that the construction of the temple at the Babri Mosque is a reflection of pressure on religious minorities in India.

Modi ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag on the "shikhar" of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday after the completion of the temple's construction.