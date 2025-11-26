Noida police submit 500-page chargesheet in Nikki Bhatti murder case

LUCKNOW: The Noida police have submitted a 500-page chargesheet in court in the Nikki Bhatti murder case. Nikki was allegedly set on fire by her husband, Vipin Bhatti, with the assistance of her mother-in-law, Daya Bhatti, after thinner was poured on her.
The chargesheet reportedly states that the prime accused, Vipin Bhatti, tried to escape by jumping from the roof to avoid the CCTV installed at their residence.
According to police, Nikki was quite active on social media platforms and used to make reels against her husband’s wishes. This reportedly led to discord between Nikki and Vipin, who then planned to eliminate her.
The police claimed in the chargesheet that Vipin had the support of his father, Satveer Bhatti, mother Daya, and brother Rohit. All of them were present at home during the incident but hid in the house to avoid CCTV.
Nikki was burnt to death on August 21, 2025, at 5:45 PM. After the murder, the accused took her to Fortis Hospital to create the impression that they were trying to save her. The post-mortem report found that Nikki’s body had 80 percent burns, which led to her death.
Currently, all the accused are in jail. The prime accused, Vipin Bhatti, was caught by police after being shot in the leg during an encounter.
The Noida police have named Vipin Bhatti and his mother Daya as the main conspirators in the murder of Nikki Bhatti, according to a chargesheet prepared based on statements from Nikki’s son, her husband, and her elder sister Kanchan, who is married to Vipin’s brother Rohit. Kanchan and Nikki’s son confirmed that Vipin, with his mother’s help, planned and carried out the murder.
The chargesheet also includes the hospital’s medical report, which initially suggested the burns were caused by a cylinder explosion. However, the investigation team rejected this claim after inspecting the crime scene, bed, kitchen, gas stove, courtyard, and the entire house, finding no evidence of a cylinder blast.
Police investigations further revealed that Vipin was unhappy with Nikki running a boutique and Kanchan operating a beauty parlour at home. He reportedly objected to both sisters maintaining Instagram accounts.
Both Kanchan and Nikki were married to Rohit and Vipin, respectively, from Sirsa village in December 2016.
The investigation also brought out the issue of dowry demands by Vipin and his parents. Nikki’s father, Raj Singh, claimed that he had given dowry beyond his means, including a Scorpio car at the time of her wedding, but the in-laws continued demanding an additional Rs 35 lakh. The in-laws reportedly physically tortured both Nikki and Kanchan.