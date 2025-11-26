Noida police submit 500-page chargesheet in Nikki Bhatti murder case

LUCKNOW: The Noida police have submitted a 500-page chargesheet in court in the Nikki Bhatti murder case. Nikki was allegedly set on fire by her husband, Vipin Bhatti, with the assistance of her mother-in-law, Daya Bhatti, after thinner was poured on her.

The chargesheet reportedly states that the prime accused, Vipin Bhatti, tried to escape by jumping from the roof to avoid the CCTV installed at their residence.

According to police, Nikki was quite active on social media platforms and used to make reels against her husband’s wishes. This reportedly led to discord between Nikki and Vipin, who then planned to eliminate her.

The police claimed in the chargesheet that Vipin had the support of his father, Satveer Bhatti, mother Daya, and brother Rohit. All of them were present at home during the incident but hid in the house to avoid CCTV.

Nikki was burnt to death on August 21, 2025, at 5:45 PM. After the murder, the accused took her to Fortis Hospital to create the impression that they were trying to save her. The post-mortem report found that Nikki’s body had 80 percent burns, which led to her death.

Currently, all the accused are in jail. The prime accused, Vipin Bhatti, was caught by police after being shot in the leg during an encounter.

The Noida police have named Vipin Bhatti and his mother Daya as the main conspirators in the murder of Nikki Bhatti, according to a chargesheet prepared based on statements from Nikki’s son, her husband, and her elder sister Kanchan, who is married to Vipin’s brother Rohit. Kanchan and Nikki’s son confirmed that Vipin, with his mother’s help, planned and carried out the murder.