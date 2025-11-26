On fifth anniversary of Dilli Chalo march, farmers' unions remind Centre of unfulfilled promises

CHANDIGARH: On the fifth anniversary of the Dilli Chalo march against the now-repealed three farm laws, thousands of farmers from across Punjab reached Chandigarh on Wednesday to remind the Centre of its unfulfilled promises. A memorandum addressed to the President of India by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) highlighted the non-fulfillment of written assurances made to farmers by the Centre on December 9, 2021 including enacting a law on Minimum Support Price and guaranteed procurement, comprehensive loan waiver, and repealing of labour codes, among others.

Farmers descended on the Dussehra Ground in Sector 43 to take part in the SKM rally amid tight security and left in the evening. Representatives of the SKM that comprises around 30 farmer organizations addressed the gathering.

The memorandum read, "On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the beginning of the historic farmers' struggle, the farmers and workers across the country are once again forced to hold mass protest demonstrations. As you are aware, the historic farmers' struggle that began on November 26, 2020 at the Delhi borders, actively supported by the united trade union movement, lasted for 380 days in which 736 farmers lost their lives and then the central government was forced to repeal the three farm acts. In the context of the written assurance to form a committee to fulfill the pending demands of the farmers including MSP@C2+50 per cent by the Union Government to SKM on December 9, 2021, the struggle had been suspended."

It stated, "For the last five years, the farmers of India have waited patiently for the government of India to fulfill the assurances. Unfortunately, it has instituted measures that further ruined the economical sustenance of farmers and erode agricultural self-reliance and food security of the country."

Talking to The New Indian Express, senior SKM leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal, who is also president of BKU (Lakhowal Group), said, "In the memorandum submitted to both the central and state government representatives today, we have demanded that the governments should immediately enact laws to realize MSP@C2+50 per cent for all crops with guaranteed procurement in the parliament as well as in all state assemblies."