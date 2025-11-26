'Please wait...': Rahul tells DKS as Congress high command huddles to resolve Karnataka leadership tussle

The Congress High Command faces the difficult task of managing the ongoing power tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that the dispute over the Chief Minister’s post would be settled soon, adding that the final decision would be taken by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and himself after consultations.

Reports suggest that the central leadership plans to make a decision on any change in leadership in Karnataka before the Parliament session begins on December 1.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, “Only the people there can say what the government is doing. But I can assure you, we will resolve these issues. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and I will sit together and discuss. We will provide whatever mediation is required.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has reportedly responded to Shivakumar with a brief WhatsApp message: “Please wait, I will call you.”

As the Congress government in Karnataka reached the halfway point of its five-year term on November 20, Shivakumar stirred speculation by stating on Tuesday that there had been a “secret deal between five or six of us” regarding power sharing. According to party insiders, this alleged agreement was reached in May 2023 at Kharge’s residence, giving Siddaramaiah the first 2.5 years as CM and Shivakumar the remaining term. Siddaramaiah is said to have assured that he would step down a week before completing 2.5 years.