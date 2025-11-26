Rahul Gandhi vows to resist any ‘attack’ on Constitution; Kharge calls for protecting core principles

Calling the Constitution the “protective shield of the poor”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged citizens to pledge that they will “not allow any attack” on it, asserting that he would be the first to stand up against any such assault.

In a Constitution Day message on X, Gandhi said the document is “a sacred promise” guaranteeing equality, respect and justice to every Indian, regardless of religion, caste, region, language or economic status.

“As long as the Constitution is protected, the rights of every Indian are protected,” the Leader of Opposition said. “It is my duty to protect it.”