Soul of Constitution has proved Bharat is one, will be one forever: V-P Radhakrishnan

NEW DELHI: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday urged everyone to work together towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat', and asserted that the soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and shall remain so forever.

Addressing a Constitution Day event at the Central Hall of the Old Parliament building, now called 'Samvidhan Sadan', Radhakrishnan urged public representatives to adopt dialogue, debate and discussion to serve the people's rightful aspirations.

"No country can be made great just like that, without the contribution of the people. We have to perform our respective roles with duty consciousness," he said.

"The greatest tribute to our magnificent Constitution on this day is to pledge ourselves to live up to its values," the vice-president said.

Urging public representatives, he said, "It is our prime duty, be it in Parliament or the state legislatures or in the local bodies, to adopt dialogue, debate, and discussion to serve the people's rightful aspirations."

"In the same spirit of our Constitution makers, we should now work towards the goal of Viksit Bharat during this Amrit Kaal," the vice-president said.