SP removed as MP CM Mohan Yadav slams police over failure to arrest accused in six-year-old’s rape case

BHOPAL: Inability of the police to arrest a 23-year-old youth who abducted a six-year-old girl and raped her before abandoning her in a serious condition in the jungles on November 21, led to the removal of Raisen district police superintendent Pankaj Pandey on Tuesday night.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Dr Mohan Yadav, chaired a high-level emergency law and order review meeting at the state Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Bhopal on Tuesday night, where he expressed displeasure with the police action so far in the case pertaining to the rape of the six-year-old girl in Raisen district of central MP.

Not only did the CM express displeasure over the manner in which the case of a minor’s rape was dealt, even four days after the shocking incident, but he was also not satisfied with the police response to the road blockade in Raisen’s Mandideep area.

He ordered the immediate removal of Raisen district police superintendent Pankaj Pandey, who has been attached to the state PHQ as an Assistant IG (AIG). The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Bhopal Zone I, Ashutosh, will be the new SP of Raisen district.