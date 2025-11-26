States told to give details of CCTVs in police stations

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the states and union territories to file within three weeks their compliance reports in a matter relating to the lack of functional CCTV cameras in police stations across the country.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the directions after being told that only 11 states have responded to the queries that the court had raised.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, the amicus curiae in the matter, further informed the bench that the Union of India has also not filed its compliance affidavit so far with respect to the central investigating agencies, including the NIA.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, urged the bench for three weeks to file the compliance report. Allowing the request, the bench said that in case of non-compliance with the deadline, senior officials are to be present in the court on the next hearing.