Students from government schools across Punjab showcase debating skills in mock assembly session

CHANDIGARH: In a unique initiative to mark Constitution Day and inspire young minds, the Punjab Government organised a mock Punjab Assembly session for government school students at Anandpur Sahib, where 117 participants performed their roles so realistically that the proceedings resembled an actual Vidhan Sabha sitting.

The mock session was held at the makeshift Punjab Vidhan Sabha building set up at Anandpur Sahib to hold a Special Vidhan Sabha Session commemorating the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of the Ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

In the session, Harkamaldeep Singh, a student of School of Eminence, Ghanouri Kalan, representing Dhuri MLA and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, took potshots at the opposition throughout the proceedings with fact-based replies.

Harpreet Singh, a student of Government Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Kotdhandal, representing Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, raised several Punjab-related issues and repeatedly clashed verbally with the Chief Minister’s representative.

Jagmandar Singh, a student of H.S.N. School of Eminence, Jaito, representing Kotkapura MLA and Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, conducted the proceedings of the House efficiently and resolved arguments between the ruling party and the opposition with seriousness, adjourning the House twice during the session.

Daljit Singh, a student of School of Eminence, Kiratpur Sahib, representing Anandpur Sahib MLA and Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, highlighted the revolutionary changes brought about by the Punjab government in the education sector.

The role played by Gursevak Singh, a student of PM Government Senior Secondary School, Harike Pattan, representing Patti MLA and Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, was highly praised. Throughout the proceedings, Gursevak Singh responded spontaneously and enthusiastically to every question raised by the opposition, displaying the poise of a seasoned legislator.

During the Question Hour of the special mock session, 10 questions were asked and effectively answered by the students role-playing as the Minister of Water Resources, Minister of Public Works, Minister of Forests, Chief Minister, Minister of Social Security, Women & Child Development, Minister of Transport, Minister of Education, Minister of Health, Minister of Local Government, and Minister of Finance.