Uttarakhand makes written consent mandatory for women on night shifts

DEHRADUN: In a key step to support women’s empowerment and ensure their safety, the Uttarakhand government has made written consent compulsory for employing female staff for night shifts in shops and commercial establishments.

This crucial amendment was approved on Wednesday during the state cabinet meeting, integrating it into the Uttarakhand Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022.

The new regulation stipulates that women employees can only be assigned night duty if they explicitly agree to it beforehand. This decision comes in response to instances where women who were unwilling to work late hours were allegedly forced into night shifts.

"This measure strikes a balance between providing equal opportunities and safeguarding the well-being of our female workforce," stated a spokesperson for the Labour Department.

"We are committed to ensuring that empowerment does not come at the cost of security."