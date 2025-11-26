Uttarakhand makes written consent mandatory for women on night shifts

DEHRADUN: In a key step to support women’s empowerment and ensure their safety, the Uttarakhand government has made written consent compulsory for employing female staff for night shifts in shops and commercial establishments.
This crucial amendment was approved on Wednesday during the state cabinet meeting, integrating it into the Uttarakhand Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022.
The new regulation stipulates that women employees can only be assigned night duty if they explicitly agree to it beforehand. This decision comes in response to instances where women who were unwilling to work late hours were allegedly forced into night shifts.
"This measure strikes a balance between providing equal opportunities and safeguarding the well-being of our female workforce," stated a spokesperson for the Labour Department.
"We are committed to ensuring that empowerment does not come at the cost of security."
Women in Uttarakhand were first permitted to work night shifts in the organised sector in November 2022, aligning their employment opportunities with those of their male counterparts. However, the government has now placed specific conditions on this provision to prevent misuse.
The mandated night shift hours are defined as between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM. The new rules are designed to boost economic participation among women while guaranteeing adequate safety provisions.
"If a woman wishes to work the night shift, she must provide prior written consent. This ensures that the opportunity for economic upliftment is truly voluntary," added a senior official involved in drafting the amendment.
The government has also introduced stringent safety prerequisites that establishments must adhere to if they employ women during these hours:
Minimum Staffing: Night duty cannot be assigned to a single woman. At least three female employees must be scheduled together for any night shift.
Facilities: Separate rest areas must be provided for women. If a female employee has a child, the establishment must also arrange for a separate crèche facility.
Sanitation: Adequate women's washroom facilities are mandatory.
Anti-Harassment Cell: Any workplace scheduling women for night shifts must compulsorily constitute an internal committee to prevent sexual harassment, as per existing guidelines.
These layered protections aim to ensure that the expanded job prospects translate into meaningful and secure employment, effectively promoting gender equality in the workplace.