Violent student protest over basic amenities rocks VIT Bhopal campus, vehicles torched

Massive student unrest broke out at VIT Bhopal University in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, forcing the university to declare holidays till November 30, an official source told TNIE on Wednesday.
Around 4,000 students, frustrated over inadequate campus facilities—particularly poor drinking water, substandard food, and unhygienic toilets—staged a violent protest late Tuesday night at the Ashta-area campus.
Initial attempts by university security to control the situation failed, and videos showing some first-year students being assaulted by security staff outside a boys’ hostel further fueled the unrest. Students also alleged a rise in suspected jaundice cases due to non-potable water, with some even claiming deaths, though university officials denied any fatalities.
The protests escalated rapidly, with students damaging or setting fire to six to seven vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, and a university bus. Reports also indicated vandalism at the vice chancellor’s residence.
Police from five Sehore district stations were deployed to the campus to restore order. A university official, speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, said, “There had been growing concern among students about suspected jaundice cases after Diwali. But no deaths have occurred on campus.”
Senior police officials confirmed that a heavy force remains deployed in and around the campus as students leave, ensuring safety and monitoring the situation.
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari targeted the government over the matter.
In a post on X, he claimed, "Jaundice has spread widely in VIT, the state's premier educational institution. A large number of students are admitted to hospitals in Bhopal, Ashta, and Sehore. There are also reports of several children being seriously ill. This is a failure not only of the educational institution but also of the government and the system," he alleged.
If, despite charging hefty fees, the institution fails to provide children with basic amenities, clean water, and pure food, this should be considered a "crime", Patwari said.
"The BJP government wants to suppress the voices of children," the Congress leader alleged.
"Congress will fight for justice with the children. We will not let our future be wasted," he added.