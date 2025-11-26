Violent student protest over basic amenities rocks VIT Bhopal campus, vehicles torched

Massive student unrest broke out at VIT Bhopal University in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, forcing the university to declare holidays till November 30, an official source told TNIE on Wednesday.

Around 4,000 students, frustrated over inadequate campus facilities—particularly poor drinking water, substandard food, and unhygienic toilets—staged a violent protest late Tuesday night at the Ashta-area campus.

Initial attempts by university security to control the situation failed, and videos showing some first-year students being assaulted by security staff outside a boys’ hostel further fueled the unrest. Students also alleged a rise in suspected jaundice cases due to non-potable water, with some even claiming deaths, though university officials denied any fatalities.

The protests escalated rapidly, with students damaging or setting fire to six to seven vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, and a university bus. Reports also indicated vandalism at the vice chancellor’s residence.

Police from five Sehore district stations were deployed to the campus to restore order. A university official, speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, said, “There had been growing concern among students about suspected jaundice cases after Diwali. But no deaths have occurred on campus.”

Senior police officials confirmed that a heavy force remains deployed in and around the campus as students leave, ensuring safety and monitoring the situation.