62.50% of groundwater samples from Punjab have uranium levels above safety threshold limit: Report

CHANDIGARH: A staggering 62.50 per cent of groundwater samples from Punjab have uranium levels above the safety threshold limit, the highest contamination intensity ever recorded in the country, followed by Haryana, Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
This fact was revealed in the latest Annual Ground Water Quality Report 2025 by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Meanwhile, across the country, nitrate contamination was the most widespread, followed by fluoride and salinity.
As per the report, the highest intensity of uranium contamination was recorded in the state, as 53.04 per cent of samples exceeded the permissible limit before the monsoon and 62.50 per cent afterwards.
It highlighted that uranium concentrations exceeding the safe limit of 30 ppb were detected sporadically in Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan.
"A total of 3,754 groundwater samples were tested across India during Pre- and Post-Monsoon 2024 to check uranium concentration. Samples with uranium levels above the safe limit of 30 ppb were found in 6.71 per cent during the Pre-Monsoon and 7.91 per cent during the post-monsoon, showing a slight increase after rainfall. The highest uranium contamination was observed in Punjab, where over half of the samples (53.04 per cent pre-monsoon and 62.50 per cent post-monsoon) exceeded the limit,’’ it read.
Meanwhile, Haryana also reported significant levels, with 15 per cent of pre-monsoon and 23.75 per cent of post-monsoon samples above the limit, followed by Delhi, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.
"High levels were also found in Haryana (15–23.75 per cent), Delhi (13–15.66 per cent), Karnataka (6–8 per cent), and Uttar Pradesh (5–6 per cent). Moderate contamination occurred in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while most other states showed uranium levels within safe limits,’’ it stated.
The report further stated, "Spatially, northwestern India (Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh) emerged as the main hotspot of uranium contamination, likely due to geogenic factors, groundwater depletion, and aquifer characteristics. In contrast, eastern and southern India recorded minimal contamination. Overall, the study shows that while most groundwater in India is safe, certain regions face rising uranium levels, emphasising the need for regular monitoring and local mitigation measures to protect drinking water quality and health.’’
Meanwhile, fluoride levels exceeding 1.5 mg/L were detected in 11.24 per cent of samples in Punjab, while the national exceedance was at 8.05 per cent.
Interestingly, Rajasthan topped this category with 41.06 per cent, followed by Haryana with 21.82 per cent.
"High fluoride occurrences are prominently observed in the arid and semi-arid regions of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and parts of Odhisa. Excessive fluoride in groundwater used for drinking poses a significant health concern, as prolonged consumption can lead to waterborne fluorosis, manifesting in dental and skeletal disorders,’’ it stated.
It adds that nitrate in drinking water is a serious health concern. "It mainly comes from excessive use of fertilisers, animal waste, and sewage seeping into groundwater. In India, nearly 20.71 per cent of groundwater samples have been reported to exceed the permissible limit of 45 mg/L, as prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (IS 10500) for drinking water quality,’’ report states.
In the pre-monsoon, Nitrate ranges from BDL to 2070 mg/L with a mean value of 32 mg/L.
High nitrate concentrations are prominently observed in northwestern and central India, particularly in the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, extending further into parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
These areas correspond largely to alluvial and hard-rock aquifers, where intensive agricultural practices, excessive fertiliser application, and improper disposal of domestic and animal wastes contribute to nitrate enrichment.
Elevated nitrate remained one of the most widespread contaminants.
The highest levels in Rajasthan 50.54 per cent followed by Karnataka 45.47 per cent, and Tamil Nadu 36.27 per cent, Punjab 14.6 per cent and Haryana 14.18 per cent as the national exceedance was 20.71 per cent.
Elevated nitrate levels in the Indo-Gangetic plains (Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal) indicate impacts of shallow groundwater vulnerability due to unlined sanitation systems and leaching from agriculture fields.
During the pre-monsoon period, about 73.53 per cent of samples were within the permissible limit, while 26.47 per cent exceeded it. In the post-monsoon period, compliance remained nearly similar, with 72.95 per cent of samples meeting the standard and 27.05 per cent exceeding it.
Meanwhile, the Arsenic contamination in groundwater has been reported in several Indian states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. But it continued to pose a serious health hazard in the Indo-Gangetic alluvial belt, with major contributions from West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Assam.
Punjab reported 9.1 per cent pre-monsoon and 9.5 per cent post-monsoon exceedance, placing it among the significant contributors despite wide variations between districts.
Due to high Residual Sodium Carbonate (RSC) irrigation water could lead to alkalinity buildup, soil degradation, and declining crop yields if left unmanaged. As this index determines whether irrigation water can damage soil structure and long-term land productivity, as 11.27 per cent of groundwater samples nationally exceeded the permissible limit of 2.5 meq/L, indicating sodicity hazards in several areas.
The highest in Delhi at 51.11 per cent followed by Uttarakhand 41.94 per cent, Andhra Pradesh 26.87 per cent, Punjab 24.60 per cent and Rajasthan 24.42 per cent.
The other parameter was Electrical Conductivity, which is a marker of water salinity, and topped the list with 47.12 per cent, followed by Delhi 33.33 per cent, Haryana 0.59 per cent and Gujarat 18.28 per cent recorded the highest percentages of samples above the BIS permissible limit of 3000 µS/cm.
Meanwhile, Punjab recorded 7.01 per cent of samples above the limit. Due to excessive saline water, agricultural productivity is affected.
The report concluded that the Central Groundwater Board has undertaken an extensive assessment of groundwater quality across India during the Pre-Monsoon and Post-Monsoon periods of 2024, covering approximately 5368 monitoring wells. About 71.67 per cent of samples complied with BIS standards, while 28.32 per cent exceeded permissible limits for one or more parameters.