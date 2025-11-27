62.50% of groundwater samples from Punjab have uranium levels above safety threshold limit: Report

CHANDIGARH: A staggering 62.50 per cent of groundwater samples from Punjab have uranium levels above the safety threshold limit, the highest contamination intensity ever recorded in the country, followed by Haryana, Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

This fact was revealed in the latest Annual Ground Water Quality Report 2025 by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Meanwhile, across the country, nitrate contamination was the most widespread, followed by fluoride and salinity.

As per the report, the highest intensity of uranium contamination was recorded in the state, as 53.04 per cent of samples exceeded the permissible limit before the monsoon and 62.50 per cent afterwards.

It highlighted that uranium concentrations exceeding the safe limit of 30 ppb were detected sporadically in Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan.

"A total of 3,754 groundwater samples were tested across India during Pre- and Post-Monsoon 2024 to check uranium concentration. Samples with uranium levels above the safe limit of 30 ppb were found in 6.71 per cent during the Pre-Monsoon and 7.91 per cent during the post-monsoon, showing a slight increase after rainfall. The highest uranium contamination was observed in Punjab, where over half of the samples (53.04 per cent pre-monsoon and 62.50 per cent post-monsoon) exceeded the limit,’’ it read.

Meanwhile, Haryana also reported significant levels, with 15 per cent of pre-monsoon and 23.75 per cent of post-monsoon samples above the limit, followed by Delhi, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

"High levels were also found in Haryana (15–23.75 per cent), Delhi (13–15.66 per cent), Karnataka (6–8 per cent), and Uttar Pradesh (5–6 per cent). Moderate contamination occurred in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while most other states showed uranium levels within safe limits,’’ it stated.