Air India's Boeing flight to Tokyo aborts take-off at last minute after suspected technical issue

NEW DELHI: An Air India Dreamliner light from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Tokyo International Airport (Hanida) had to be cancelled at the last minute on Monday due to a technical issue detected just before take-off.

While another aircraft was being arranged for the public, the duty hours of the crew were also drawing to a close forcing the airline to call off the trip.

AI358, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 8.50 pm on November 24.

According to sources, "Due to a suspected technical issue, the aircraft stopped its take-off roll and returned to the bay."

This was done in line with standard operating procedures, a source said.

"While another aircraft was being arranged, the crew hit their Flight Duty Time Limitations which meant they could no longer operate the flight," he said.

Another source said, "Passengers are accommodated on alternative fights. Hotels were also provided and passengers were offered either a full refund or a free rescheduling as per their preference."