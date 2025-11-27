Air pollution levels across north India are significantly higher than national average: Report

CHANDIGARH: The air pollution levels across North India are significantly higher than the national average as per the latest report released by Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), an independent research organisation.

The report stated that Delhi, along with Punjab, Assam and Tripura, was identified as a year-round pollution hotspot failing to meet PM 2.5 standard even during the monsoons.

On the other hand, the southern states recorded the lowest values.

The report titled, "Beyond City Limits: A Satellite-Based PM-2.5 Assessment Across India’s Airsheds, States and Districts,’’ stated that all the 23 districts of Punjab, 22 of Haryana and 12 of Himachal Pradesh exceeded the annual National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) of 40 ug/m3 for PM 2.5 concentration last year.

During summer, winter and post-monsoon periods, PM 2.5 concentrations exceeded the NAAQS limits in these states. During the monsoon, 15 out of 23 districts in Punjab, 5 out of 22 in Haryana and 2 out of 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh exceeded the air quality limit.

It read, "Delhi recorded the highest pollution levels with an annual mean PM 2.5 concentration of 101 µg/m³, 2.5 times the Indian standard and 20 times the World Health Organisation (WHO). The pollution crisis extends across northern India, with the average PM 2.5 concentrations in all states in these regions, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, exceeding the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS). This concentration of pollution aligns with their location in the Indo-Gangetic Plain."