ASI begins documentation of archaeological remains, scientific study of antiquities at Gujarat’s Dwarka

NEW DELHI: A fresh round of onshore and offshore expeditions at ancient heritage sites in Gujarat’s Dwarka and Bet Dwarka has begun.
A team of the Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), led by its Additional Director-General (ADG) Professor Alok Tripathi, is carrying out fieldwork near the 56 Seedhi (steps) in the vicinity of Gomti Ghat, an area known for its archaeological significance.
Due to the unavailability of open space around the Dwarkadheesh Temple, the excavation is currently being undertaken in a limited area, said Tripathi.
The team comprises officials of ASI from different states.
"56 Seedhi" is the flight of steps leading from the Gomti River to the Dwarkadhish Temple's rear entrance.
“The primary objective of this excavation is to document the archaeological remains and scientifically study the antiquity of the site,” Tripathi added.
Earlier in February-March, the team conducted initial surveys to examine the sites. Considering the significance of the site, a year-long permission was granted to the UAW for undertaking this investigation.
The fresh attempt to study underwater archaeology in the state assumes significance as in February 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went scuba diving off the Panchkui beach coast to perform prayers at ancient Dwarka city, belonging to Lord Krishna, which is submerged in the waters.
“As part of the study, the plan included covering an extended area in Okhamandal. In February 2025, a five-member ASI team investigated south of the Gomti Creek, located on the eastern side of Dwarka. The fieldwork aimed to inspect previously explored locations and assess current conditions. Based on preliminary studies, potential areas were identified for further investigation,” said Tripathi.
Prior to this, in 2007, a small area near the northern gate of the Dwarkadheesh Temple was excavated. The excavation was carried out meticulously to document antiquities in situ. A deposit measuring 10 metres in depth, comprising 26 layers, was excavated. Antiquities recovered from this limited excavation included iron objects, beads, copper items, rings, and other artefacts. In addition, pottery recovered during the excavation was thoroughly examined.