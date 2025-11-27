ASI begins documentation of archaeological remains, scientific study of antiquities at Gujarat’s Dwarka

NEW DELHI: A fresh round of onshore and offshore expeditions at ancient heritage sites in Gujarat’s Dwarka and Bet Dwarka has begun.

A team of the Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), led by its Additional Director-General (ADG) Professor Alok Tripathi, is carrying out fieldwork near the 56 Seedhi (steps) in the vicinity of Gomti Ghat, an area known for its archaeological significance.

Due to the unavailability of open space around the Dwarkadheesh Temple, the excavation is currently being undertaken in a limited area, said Tripathi.

The team comprises officials of ASI from different states.

"56 Seedhi" is the flight of steps leading from the Gomti River to the Dwarkadhish Temple's rear entrance.

“The primary objective of this excavation is to document the archaeological remains and scientifically study the antiquity of the site,” Tripathi added.