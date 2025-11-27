Assam passes anti-polygamy bill, CM Himanta vows to bring UCC next if NDA retains power

GUWAHATI: The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill 2025 that prescribed stringent punishment for offenders.

“Assam moves with resolve. Women’s rights will not be compromised. Through the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill 2025, we secure legal protection, strict penalties and real accountability,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The bill will now be sent for the President’s assent. Sarma said the government had earlier set a target to ban polygamy and child marriage.

“The minimum age for marriage is 21 years for men and 18 years for women. If God gives me power the next time (next term), we will increase the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 years to 21 years,” the chief minister said.

“Some people attributed our actions to politics, but we had to take these…child marriage and polygamy snatched Muslim women and girls’ minimum right to live,” he added.

After bringing laws against polygamy and child marriage, the focus of the BJP-led government is now on Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Sarma assured the House that if the NDA retained power, it would bring UCC in Assam, which is expected to go to polls early next year. “Stop me, but if you cannot, I will bring UCC in the first session of the Assembly,” the chief minister said, challenging the Opposition.

The Polygamy Bill proposed seven years of rigorous imprisonment for the offenders, ban on contesting Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Local Bodies (Municipalities) and any other such elections, and deletion of names from the lists of beneficiaries of government schemes. The convicts will not be entitled to public employment or appointments, and will also be denied benefits under any government-funded or government-aided scheme.