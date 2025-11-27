Aviation minister, UP CM inspect Noida airport, calls for steps to be taken to expedite security clearances

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inspected the Noida International Airport in Jewar and held a review meet with officials.

They called for expediting the security clearances and the speedy completion of the pending works so that it can be made operational at the earliest.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation had recently conducted an inspection of the airport on Tuesday and the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, expected to issue the aerodrome licence for operations shortly. The airport is likely to become operational by the end of 2025.

In a statement released on X, Naidu spoke of his visit with the CM to the airport and undertook a review of the present status before the inauguration, set to happen in the near future.

"I am pleased to share that the state-of-the-art Jewar Airport is now in its final stages before becoming operational," he said.

"We have directed the officials for quick resolution of the final pending issues and to expedite the remaining works with special emphasis on safety and security," he added.

The airport is being developed by the government along with Yamuna International Airport Private Limited.