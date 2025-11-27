Bangladeshi youth used deceased man’s 2002 SIR form to enter West Bengal's voters’ list

KOLKATA: A Bangladeshi national was arrested on Wednesday night by the West Bengal police on the charge of enrolling his name in the voters’ list by forging the enumeration form of a deceased person whose name had figured in the electoral rolls during the last Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 2002 in the state.

The incident took place at Mathurdangi under Ward 20 in Dankuni, Hooghly district, and prompted locals to hand over the Bangladeshi national to the nearby police station. Dankuni is hardly 30 km from the state secretariat, Nabanna.

Mahasin Khan, a local resident whose name had appeared in the electoral rolls during the SIR in 2002, died in 2015. The Bangladeshi youth, Nadim, managed to buy Mahasin’s enumeration form, filled it and submitted it to the concerned Election Commission office in the area. He filled the form using Mahasin’s name.