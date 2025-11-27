BJP asks its leaders to be ready for West Bengal after Bihar assembly results

NEW DELHI: In a show of collective appreciation and organisational discipline, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday evening hosted a grand dinner in New Delhi to felicitate more than 45 leaders and workers who played significant roles in securing the NDA’s historic mandate in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The event, held at the official residence of outgoing BJP national president J P Nadda, brought together senior party heavyweights, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and several MPs and MLAs mobilised from other states during the Bihar campaign.

Addressing the gathering, Shah -- widely credited as the chief architect of the BJP’s electoral strategies praised the teamwork that powered the victory and underlined the party’s core principle of collective performance. “What you all have achieved in Bihar is a matter of pride. This is the hour to keep the organisation blooming for a Viksit Bharat,” he reportedly said. “Be ready to conquer Bengal after conquering Bihar.”

Shah cautioned against individual credit-taking, saying no leader should assume victory was achieved because of him. “This leads to pride. Our role is: where there is less, there we are,” he added, reiterating that every BJP worker bears responsibility for strengthening the organisation wherever gaps exist. “Be prepared for the battle of Bengal. Any one of us can be assigned anywhere in the state.”