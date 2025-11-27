BJP asks its leaders to be ready for West Bengal after Bihar assembly results

NEW DELHI: In a show of collective appreciation and organisational discipline, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday evening hosted a grand dinner in New Delhi to felicitate more than 45 leaders and workers who played significant roles in securing the NDA’s historic mandate in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.
The event, held at the official residence of outgoing BJP national president J P Nadda, brought together senior party heavyweights, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and several MPs and MLAs mobilised from other states during the Bihar campaign.
Addressing the gathering, Shah -- widely credited as the chief architect of the BJP’s electoral strategies praised the teamwork that powered the victory and underlined the party’s core principle of collective performance. “What you all have achieved in Bihar is a matter of pride. This is the hour to keep the organisation blooming for a Viksit Bharat,” he reportedly said. “Be ready to conquer Bengal after conquering Bihar.”
Shah cautioned against individual credit-taking, saying no leader should assume victory was achieved because of him. “This leads to pride. Our role is: where there is less, there we are,” he added, reiterating that every BJP worker bears responsibility for strengthening the organisation wherever gaps exist. “Be prepared for the battle of Bengal. Any one of us can be assigned anywhere in the state.”
Party sources said the dinner served both as a gesture of gratitude and as a reminder of the BJP’s emphasis on discipline, unity and readiness for upcoming electoral battles. The party often holds such gatherings to build camaraderie and acknowledge those who deliver on the ground.
BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, among the strategists behind the Bihar campaign, posted that the banquet was organised to honour dedicated workers whose efforts ensured the NDA’s sweeping victory. “Appreciating its dutiful workers and boosting their morale is the biggest identity of BJP,” he wrote, noting that Shah conveyed his gratitude to all present.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was also felicitated, said he received guidance and encouragement from the top leadership. “Gratitude was expressed to all conscientious and dedicated workers whose hard work led to the NDA’s landslide win,” Sinha posted. He added that the leadership’s blessings would inspire further efforts to strengthen organisational unity and advance the goal of making Bihar a developed state.
With the celebrations concluding, Shah’s message was clear: the Bihar victory is only a milestone, and the BJP’s organisational machinery must now shift its focus to West Bengal—identified as the next major political battleground.