Bombay HC slams Maharashtra govt for blaming volcanic ash from Ethiopia for poor air quality in Mumbai

The Bombay High Court has slammed the Maharashtra government for blaming volcanic ash from Ethiopia for the poor air quality in Mumbai.

The bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A Ankhad pointed out that the visibility in the financial capital was poor well before the volcanic eruption.

The High Court heard a suo motu petition over the rising pollution level in Mumbai and sought an urgent report from the state government. During the hearing, the amicus curiae Darius Khambata said that when the court first took cognisance, the AQI in Mumbai was around 200. "Now, we are reading that it is beyond 300," he said.

Representing the Maharashtra government, advocate Jyoti Chavan stated that the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia on November 23 sent a cloud of ash drifting across India. “The volcanic ash worsened the air quality in Mumbai and Maharashtra. The incident disrupted flight schedules in several countries,” the advocate stated.