Dalit community in Uttarakhand elects its own village head, breaking a 150-year tradition

DEHRADUN: In a significant assertion of self-determination, the Dalit community of Bijnu Bijnad village in the remote Jaunsar-Bawar region of Uttarakhand has broken a 150-year-old social convention by independently electing its own ‘Syana’ (village head).

For what is believed to be the first time in nearly 150 years, the community chose its own leader, a move that required the intervention of the local police administration to ensure a smooth transition within existing social structures.

Historically, villages in this region comprising both Dalit and dominant Rajput populations shared a single ‘Syana’. This leader was traditionally selected only from affluent or influential non-Dalit families, effectively sidelining lower castes from participation in village governance.

“Previously, there was only one ‘Syana’ for the entire village. Now, we will have two,” said a resident involved in the process. The newly elected Dalit leader was ceremoniously paraded atop a wooden elephant.