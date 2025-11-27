Dalit community in Uttarakhand elects its own village head, breaking a 150-year tradition

DEHRADUN: In a significant assertion of self-determination, the Dalit community of Bijnu Bijnad village in the remote Jaunsar-Bawar region of Uttarakhand has broken a 150-year-old social convention by independently electing its own ‘Syana’ (village head).
For what is believed to be the first time in nearly 150 years, the community chose its own leader, a move that required the intervention of the local police administration to ensure a smooth transition within existing social structures.
Historically, villages in this region comprising both Dalit and dominant Rajput populations shared a single ‘Syana’. This leader was traditionally selected only from affluent or influential non-Dalit families, effectively sidelining lower castes from participation in village governance.
“Previously, there was only one ‘Syana’ for the entire village. Now, we will have two,” said a resident involved in the process. The newly elected Dalit leader was ceremoniously paraded atop a wooden elephant.
The 35 Dalit families spearheading this change needed assistance from the police administration to establish their new governance structure without confrontation.
The ‘Syana’ post, crucial for mediating local disputes and representing the village, has long been dictated by caste hierarchy since the British era.
Bharat Singh Rana, former Pradhan and social activist from the neighbouring Gram Panchayat Bhoonth, explained the depth of the tradition being challenged.
“It is difficult to pinpoint the exact duration of the leadership exclusion for Dalits, as it was based on social custom and caste hierarchy rather than written law,” Bharat Singh told TNIE. “If we assume this hierarchy was established at least since the British period (18th–19th century), this step challenges a social structure that has been entrenched for approximately 150 to 200 years.”
Rana also emphasised the contemporary significance of the development. “If we view this in the context of independent India, where principles of reservation and social justice are enshrined, this move is a significant effort to dismantle the 75-year-old social inequality that persisted even after Independence.”
The election of a separate Dalit ‘Syana’ establishes a precedent for autonomous leadership in the Jaunsar-Bawar region, marking a major step towards dismantling entrenched caste-based governance practices.