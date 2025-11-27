Demand for dual citizenship echoes as Indian diaspora forum urges government action

CHANDIGARH: India has the largest national diaspora in the world, with over 3.5 crore people living abroad, prompting calls for dual citizenship to “elevate the country’s global stature.” Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) form a significant share of the nearly 300 million people living outside their countries of birth.

IndUS Canada, a leading forum representing 79 prominent organisations of the Indian diaspora across the United States and Canada, has renewed its appeal to the Union Government to introduce dual citizenship or significantly enhance the rights under the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) scheme.

The forum, headed by Vikram Bajwa, emphasised that dual citizenship is not merely an administrative reform but a transformative step capable of elevating India’s global stature. Citing the latest data released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the forum noted that over 80 lakh Overseas Indians reside in the US and Canada, forming one of India’s strongest strategic assets.

“Yet, without the rights, security and long-term stability that dual citizenship provides, India is unable to fully benefit from their financial strength, professional capabilities and global influence,” Bajwa said.

He pointed out that countries such as Israel, Canada, the UK, Australia and even Pakistan have long leveraged dual citizenship to expand their diplomatic reach and economic momentum. “If these nations can empower their diaspora for national growth, why should India restrict itself to only a lifelong visa under OCI?” he asked.

Bajwa reiterated that dual citizenship could serve as a historic reform—one that propels India into a future-ready global economy and accelerates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of Viksit Bharat. Describing it as a “22nd-century idea for a 21st-century India,” he said it is capable of redefining national development and strengthening India’s international position.