Exercise to identify illegal foreign nationals to be launched in UP

LUCKNOW: Tightening the noose around the illegal immigrants living in the state, the Uttar Pradesh authorities are set to launch a major exercise to identify them.

The campaign will commence from western UP, the Rohilkhand region of Terai, comprising Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur districts falling under Bareilly division.

As per the senior officials, the divisional commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary has issued directives to all the DMs concerned of Bareilly Division, to set up temporary detention facilities where identified illegal immigrants would be housed until the verification is complete, and, if necessary, they are deported to their native countries as per procedure.

The move has come after UP CM Yogi Adityanath had recently directed the respective district administrations to identify, detain and deport illegal immigrants residing across Uttar Pradesh.

As per Chaudhary, several Bangladesh nationals are suspected to be engaged in factories, brick kilns and other establishments in the Rohilkhand region.

Posing as residents of Assam or West Bengal, they are even in possession of Indian identity documents. However, their language and mannerisms had raised suspicion, said the officer.

The sources claimed that Bareilly district officials and police had begun ground-level checks to identify illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, the divisional commissioner said that the administration would call linguistic experts from Tripura if needed to aid the identification process.