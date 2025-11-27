Four BLOs die amid mounting pressure during electoral revision drive in UP

LUCKNOW: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) on the forefront of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise are facing severe stress and mounting pressure in Uttar Pradesh, with four deaths reported so far and several officers suffering from anxiety-related issues, according to their families and colleagues.

Like in other parts of the country, BLOs running the SIR in Uttar Pradesh are facing hardships. So far, four of them have lost their lives. The cause of death has been attributed by their families to heavy workload and alleged official pressure.

While Sudhir Kumar, 35, a lekhpal, died by suicide at his home in Bindki, Fatehpur district, on Tuesday, just a day before his marriage, Sarvesh Kumar Gangwar, 47, a primary school teacher deployed as a BLO, collapsed while on duty on Wednesday.

The families of both Sudhir Kumar and Gangwar attributed their deaths to alleged work pressure linked to the SIR.

Sudhir Kumar was scheduled to get married on Wednesday. His relatives alleged that he was threatened with dismissal from service for not completing the SIR work as a supervisor in time. Police have filed an FIR against senior officials on abetment charges.

According to his family sources, Sudhir, a Dalit, was the only earning member of the family. He used to sell eggs and also worked as a MNREGA worker before securing the lekhpal’s job in 2024 by clearing the state-level examination conducted by the subordinate service commission after years of hard work. He was still on probation.

On Wednesday, the Lekhpal Association staged a protest and did not allow the police and administration to take the body for a post-mortem examination until a case was registered. It also announced a boycott of SIR work from Thursday unless action was taken against those responsible for the death.

Meanwhile, Hemant Kumar Mishra, SHO of Bindki police station, confirmed the registration of an FIR against Shivram, the kanungo (revenue officer), and other unnamed officials on charges of abetment to suicide. The body was eventually sent for post-mortem on Wednesday afternoon.

District Secretary of the Lekhpal Association, Ravendra, told media persons that Sudhir, a resident of Khajuha village, was to get married on 26 November. His marriage had been fixed long before his appointment as a supervisor for the SIR task. He said Sudhir had applied for leave citing his wedding, but he was never informed whether the leave was sanctioned.

According to association members, a meeting was convened by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), a sub-divisional magistrate-rank officer, for all staff engaged in the SIR exercise on Sunday. Sudhir, busy with wedding preparations, failed to attend it. Annoyed by this, the ERO said during the meeting that he was recommending Sudhir’s suspension.