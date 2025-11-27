India, Indonesia to deepen defence industrial cooperation

NEW DELHI: India and Indonesia on Thursday placed defence industrial cooperation at the centre of their growing strategic dialogue and decided to broadly expand joint work on military technologies and supply-chain integration amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

In wide-ranging talks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and visiting Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin agreed in principle to establish a joint defence industry cooperation committee, a mechanism aimed at facilitating technology transfer, strengthening supply chains and promoting joint research and development.

Indonesia highlighted India’s “highly valuable” experience in submarine development and supply-chain management, including the Scorpene-class submarine programme, according to the Indian Defence Ministry.

The proposed committee is expected to serve as a platform to align industrial capabilities as Jakarta pursues its own maritime modernisation plans.

The two Ministers also held discussions in the strategic context of a shifting Indo-Pacific landscape.

Reiterating the need for a “free, open and peaceful Indo-Pacific, guided by international law and respect for sovereignty,” both sides signalled growing convergence in the face of China’s expanding assertiveness in regional waters.

Indonesia stressed that India remains a key partner, noting the shared principles between the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

“Both countries committed to enhancing practical cooperation in maritime domain awareness, cyber resilience, and joint operational readiness,” the Defence Ministry said.

The Indian side described the meeting as the “strong foundation of bilateral defence cooperation,” underpinned by the defence cooperation agreement and the work of the existing joint defence cooperation committee.

Jakarta “appreciated India’s proposal” to create the new industry-focused panel aimed at deepening collaboration in technology transfer, joint R&D, certification harmonisation and supply-chain linkages.

Progress in joint military exercises across the army, navy and air force was also reviewed.

“Both sides agreed to continue officer exchanges, joint training programs, and visits to defence education institutions to promote interoperability and knowledge sharing,” the Ministry further said.

Maritime security remained a shared priority, with the two nations reiterating their commitment to enhanced coordination in the Indian Ocean.

The ministers also addressed ongoing conflict in West Asia, reaffirming support for a just and lasting peace in Palestine and identifying areas for cooperation in humanitarian assistance, post-conflict reconstruction and multilateral peace initiatives. Indonesia reiterated its readiness to contribute peacekeeping personnel to Gaza under a UN mandate.

As a symbol of enduring ties, New Delhi announced the gifting of horses and a ceremonial carriage from the Indian Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps to Indonesia.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the dialogue and emphasised the importance of sustaining high-level engagements and practical cooperation.

Their discussions, the ministry said, aim to strengthen structured defence and security collaboration that contributes to peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific.