Jharkhand HC raps police, asks DGP to file affidavit in person on fake Maoist surrender

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to personally file an affidavit in the case of tribal youths being forced to surrender, branding them as Maoists.

514 tribal youths from the state were allegedly coerced into a staged surrender after being falsely labelled as Maoists, and were later duped and exploited in a systematic manner under the guise of employment.

Expressing strong displeasure, the court particularly objected to the fact that in such a sensitive and serious matter, the affidavit was filed by a junior officer instead of a senior police officer.

The division bench, headed by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, observed that in such cases, senior police officers should personally file affidavits to reveal the true situation and delve deeper into the matter.

The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by Jharkhand Council for Democratic Rights, alleging that the tribal youths were lured with the promise of jobs in CRPF and then forced to surrender by falsely impersonating them as Maoists.

The petitioner further alleged that senior state police officers spent crores of rupees on this entire affair to receive awards from the Union Home Minister.

The PIL also sought an independent inquiry into allegations.