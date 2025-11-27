Narrow escape for passenger train as speeding truck falls on tracks from overbridge

LUCKNOW: A major mishap was narrowly avoided late Wednesday night when a trailer truck loaded with wooden plies fell off the Ramnagar–Fatehpur flyover in Barabanki and crashed onto the up-line track near Burhwal Junction on the Barabanki–Gonda route. The incident occurred just as the Amritsar–Saharsa Garib Rath Express (12204) was passing on the adjacent down line, but no passengers were injured.

The truck broke through the bridge railing and plunged nearly 25 feet onto the tracks, while a large stone from the flyover struck the roof of coach G2. Debris from the broken railing hit the train’s upper section, though the train escaped without major damage.

Rail traffic on both Barabanki and Gonda-bound tracks was halted, and relief teams rushed from Gonda station to clear the site. Services were restored after six hours, affecting about 24 trains. The Garib Rath resumed its onward journey to Bihar around 3.30 am.

This incident was reminiscent of a similar accident on August 16, 2022, when the Lucknow–Chandigarh Express narrowly escaped a major derailment after a milk truck plunged from a railway overbridge onto the track between Mundha Pande and Rampur stations.

In the present case, the impact of the falling trailer truck shattered the windowpanes of the coach and caused heavy damage to its roof. The loud crash frightened passengers and triggered panic inside the train. The loco pilot immediately applied emergency brakes and brought the train to a halt.