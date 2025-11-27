NGT slaps Rs 50,000 fine on Uttarakhand govt over illegal stone crusher operation near Dehradun

DEHRADUN: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Uttarakhand government after confirming that an illegal stone crusher is operating inside the ecologically sensitive Shivalik Elephant Reserve and the active floodplain of the Song River.

The tribunal’s directive followed a petition by concerned Dehradun residents, represented by Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, highlighting severe ecological violations caused by the stone crusher in a protected zone, which threatens local wildlife.

The NGT based its decision on a detailed report by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), which confirmed that the stone crusher sits squarely within the notified elephant reserve and lies in the active flood zone of the Song River, a key tributary of the Ganga.

The WII report warned that the site’s industrial activity is fragmenting critical habitats. The river and surrounding scrubland serve as vital dispersal routes for elephants, tigers, leopards, and other large mammals. “The presence of this industrial unit has effectively narrowed the ecological corridor, severely compromising its functionality for wildlife movement,” the report noted.

In addition to the fine, the NGT directed the Member Secretary of the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UPCB) to file a personal affidavit explaining how clearances were granted despite the site’s status as a wildlife corridor and active floodplain.

Advocate Bansal said the state’s lapse threatens the survival of elephants and other wildlife. “Permitting such an industrial unit in an ecologically fragile zone reflects poorly on the state’s commitment to environmental governance,” he told TNIE.

He added, “The state of Uttarakhand has a duty not only to protect the Shivalik Elephant Reserve but also the active flood zone of the Song River. What adds insult to injury is that the plant is also narrowing the elephant corridor, a serious concern that has been allowed to persist.”