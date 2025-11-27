PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend conference of top cops in Raipur; to discuss counter-terrorism, women's safety

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of police on 29-30 November at the Indian Institute of Management, Nava Raipur.

The three-day conference, scheduled to commence from November 28 (Friday) aims to review the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges so far and to outline a forward-looking roadmap for building a ‘Surakshit Bharat’ in alignment with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Held under the overarching theme ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’, the conference will host detailed deliberations on key security issues such as left-wing extremism, counter terrorism, disaster management, women’s safety, and the use of forensic science and artificial intelligence in policing.

The PM will also confer the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service.

According to the senior officials, the M1 and M11 sections of the newly constructed Speaker House in Naya Raipur have been designated as the vital nerve centre, serving as the stay for the PM Modi and union home minister Amit Shah.

The conference will be attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGPs of States/UTs and Heads of Central Police Organisations.