PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend conference of top cops in Raipur; to discuss counter-terrorism, women's safety

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of police on 29-30 November at the Indian Institute of Management, Nava Raipur.
The three-day conference, scheduled to commence from November 28 (Friday) aims to review the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges so far and to outline a forward-looking roadmap for building a ‘Surakshit Bharat’ in alignment with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.
Held under the overarching theme ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’, the conference will host detailed deliberations on key security issues such as left-wing extremism, counter terrorism, disaster management, women’s safety, and the use of forensic science and artificial intelligence in policing.
The PM will also confer the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service.
According to the senior officials, the M1 and M11 sections of the newly constructed Speaker House in Naya Raipur have been designated as the vital nerve centre, serving as the stay for the PM Modi and union home minister Amit Shah.
The conference will be attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGPs of States/UTs and Heads of Central Police Organisations.
The conference will be a vital interactive platform for senior police officials and security administrators from across the country to engage in open and meaningful exchanges on a wide range of national security issues.
It also facilitates the discussion of operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related challenges faced by the Police forces, along with the formulation and sharing of professional practices in addressing crime, maintaining law and order, and responding to internal security threats.
PM Modi has consistently taken a keen interest in such annual conferences, encouraging candid discussions and fostering an environment where fresh ideas on policing can emerge.
Business sessions, break-out interactions and thematic dining table discussions offer participants an opportunity to share their perspectives directly with the Prime Minister on critical internal security and policy matters.
Since 2014, the format of the DGP/IG Conference has undergone continuous upgradation under the PM’s guidance, including hosting it at diverse locations across the country.
The conference has so far been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kutch (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha).
Continuing this tradition, the 60th Conference is being organized this year in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.