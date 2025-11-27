Rs 7.3K cr push for rare earth atmanirbharta

The aim is to establish 6,000 Metric Tons per Annum (MTPA) of integrated manufacturing in the country, he added. The other two decisions pertained to the Pune Metro Rail Project Phase-2 - Kharadi–Khadakwasla (Line 4) and Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug (Line 4A), which will be completed within five years at an estimated cost of Rs 9,857.85 crore, the Minister said, adding that the multi-tracking of railway lines include the doubling of the Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha)-Kanalus section with a cost of Rs 1,457 crore and the construction of the third and fourth lines between Badlapur and Karjat at a cost of Rs 1,324 crore.

In an official statement, the government said, “This first-of-its-kind initiative with regard to SREPM aims to establish 6,000 MTPA of integrated Rare manufacturing in India, thereby enhancing self-reliance and positioning India as a key player in the global market.”