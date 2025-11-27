Two-child rule, no-dues clause to apply for Jharkhand municipal poll candidates

RANCHI: As Jharkhand prepares for its Municipal elections next year, the State Election Commission has issued detailed guidelines, stating that candidates with more than two children will be barred from contesting if their last child was born after 9 February 2013.

Additionally, those having outstanding taxes, fees or rent will not be allowed to file nominations.

According to a letter issued by the State Election Commission Secretary, individuals with more than two children will not be eligible to contest the municipal elections in Jharkhand.

“The restriction applies to those whose third or subsequent child was born after February 9, 2013, in accordance with provisions of the Jharkhand Municipal Act, 2011. However, candidates who had more than two children on or before this date, but did not have additional children later, will remain eligible for contesting the Municipal polls,” stated the notification issued by the State Municipal Commission. The Commission has also clarified that adopted children and twins will be counted as children.