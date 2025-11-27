Two-child rule, no-dues clause to apply for Jharkhand municipal poll candidates

RANCHI: As Jharkhand prepares for its Municipal elections next year, the State Election Commission has issued detailed guidelines, stating that candidates with more than two children will be barred from contesting if their last child was born after 9 February 2013.
Additionally, those having outstanding taxes, fees or rent will not be allowed to file nominations.
According to a letter issued by the State Election Commission Secretary, individuals with more than two children will not be eligible to contest the municipal elections in Jharkhand.
“The restriction applies to those whose third or subsequent child was born after February 9, 2013, in accordance with provisions of the Jharkhand Municipal Act, 2011. However, candidates who had more than two children on or before this date, but did not have additional children later, will remain eligible for contesting the Municipal polls,” stated the notification issued by the State Municipal Commission. The Commission has also clarified that adopted children and twins will be counted as children.
The directive has been issued under the Jharkhand Municipal Act, 2011.
For the first time, elections for all municipal bodies in the state will be held simultaneously, and the Commission has completed all preparations for the same.
In a letter sent to all districts, Election Commission Secretary Radhey Shyam Prasad reiterated that individuals with more than two children will not be eligible to contest the upcoming municipal elections.
It will also be mandatory for candidates contesting the polls to complete a self-declaration form and attach it to the nomination form.
The Commission further directed that candidates having outstanding taxes, fees or rent will not be allowed to file their nominations for the 2026 municipal elections. While compound interest on dues before 9 February 2013 will be waived, candidates must pay the principal amount along with simple interest.
“All pending municipal taxes must be cleared by the 2024–25 financial year,” stated the notification. Any discrepancy found during the self-declaration and verification process will result in the nomination being cancelled.