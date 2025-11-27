Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan urges farmers to follow Punjab village's successful stubble management model

CHANDIGARH: Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited various places in Punjab and interacted with farmers, besides reviewing ongoing rural-development initiatives on Thursday.

Acknowledging that stubble burning remains a serious issue, he emphasised that with constructive dialogue and appropriate support, crop residue could be turned into a valuable resource rather than a liability.

Chouhan’s discussions with farmers primarily focused on stubble management, agricultural sustainability and avenues for enhancing rural income.

Lauding Punjab for achieving an 83 per cent reduction in stubble-burning cases, he described the state’s progress as a model worth replicating across the country.

Speaking on the issue of stubble burning, Chouhan said such incidents have made the whole country worried. "With the stubble burning, a field may get cleared for the next crop, but friendly insects are also burnt, besides causing the problem of pollution. I have come here to congratulate Punjab and take this experiment to the whole country,’’ he said.

He also interacted with beneficiaries of various rural-development schemes to assess the effectiveness of central government programs and understand issues at the grassroots level.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan visited Ransih Kalan village to meet farmers who have stopped burning stubble for the past several years and appreciated the village for its commitment to sustainable practices, including environmental protection, social reforms and strong community participation.