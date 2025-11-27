WBSSC releases fresh list of 1,806 ‘tainted’ teachers after Calcutta HC directive

KOLKATA: After being pulled up by the Calcutta High Court (HC), the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Thursday released a fresh comprehensive list of 1,806 ‘tainted’ teachers who had been recruited earlier through the State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted in 2016.

The WBSSC, which recruits assistant teachers for these schools through SLST, uploaded the list containing the names of the ‘tainted’ candidates and their parents, the subjects they taught, their SLST roll numbers, and dates of birth, as directed by the High Court.

However, the updated list did not specify the schools where these “tainted” teachers had worked for nearly a decade.

The court had instructed the Commission to republish the names of the “undeserving” teachers along with detailed identification information.

When asked if these candidates were among those who appeared for the fresh recruitment test held on 7 and 14 September 2025, some WBSSC officials denied the possibility.

“We had earlier uploaded the same list of tainted teachers. But this time, as directed by the High Court, we have included the additional details to ensure full transparency,” one of the officials said, requesting anonymity.

The development comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s earlier order invalidating the appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff selected through the 2016 SLST, ruling that the entire recruitment exercise was “tainted and vitiated” beyond redemption.