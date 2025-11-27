WBSSC releases fresh list of 1,806 ‘tainted’ teachers after Calcutta HC directive

KOLKATA: After being pulled up by the Calcutta High Court (HC), the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Thursday released a fresh comprehensive list of 1,806 ‘tainted’ teachers who had been recruited earlier through the State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted in 2016.
The WBSSC, which recruits assistant teachers for these schools through SLST, uploaded the list containing the names of the ‘tainted’ candidates and their parents, the subjects they taught, their SLST roll numbers, and dates of birth, as directed by the High Court.
However, the updated list did not specify the schools where these “tainted” teachers had worked for nearly a decade.
The court had instructed the Commission to republish the names of the “undeserving” teachers along with detailed identification information.
When asked if these candidates were among those who appeared for the fresh recruitment test held on 7 and 14 September 2025, some WBSSC officials denied the possibility.
“We had earlier uploaded the same list of tainted teachers. But this time, as directed by the High Court, we have included the additional details to ensure full transparency,” one of the officials said, requesting anonymity.
The development comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s earlier order invalidating the appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff selected through the 2016 SLST, ruling that the entire recruitment exercise was “tainted and vitiated” beyond redemption.
Giving a clean chit to the WBSSC, state education minister Bratya Basu told reporters, “The School Service Commission has done the job with transparency and impartiality. Our target is to complete the fresh recruitment process by 31 December, the deadline set by the apex court.”
Coming down heavily on the opposition BJP, CPI(M) and Congress, the minister said it was the opposition’s duty to stop the recruitment initiatives taken by the Mamata Banerjee government, “but our duty is to recruit teachers.”
On 17 April, the Supreme Court allowed the sacked but “untainted” teachers to continue in their posts till 31 December, by which time the fresh recruitment must be completed, offering relief to both the teachers and the Bengal government.
Earlier, on 3 April, the apex court had cancelled en masse the appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching school staff recruited through the 2016 SLST, saying the entire process had been “vitiated”. The teachers, all appointed as assistant teachers for Classes IX to XII, were among those affected.