‘Will Lord Shiva come to present documents?’: JDA notice to temple triggers public anger in Jaipur

JAIPUR: A notice sent by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) to a popular Shiva temple is causing quite a stir in the capital of Rajasthan.
As part of its road-widening initiative, the JDA issued an encroachment notice to the Shiv Mandir.
The notice, issued on November 21st, demanded a response within seven days which angered local residents because the notice was sent directly to the Shiv Mandir, rather than to any manager or management body of the temple.
The temple is located in the posh Vaishali Nagar locality of the Pink City.
According to the survey report of JDA Zone 7, the temple’s boundary wall extends 1.59 metres inside the proposed road line, qualifying as encroachment.
The notice warns that if no reply or supporting documents are submitted within the deadline, unilateral action will be taken to remove the encroachment.
Residents, however, are furious, claiming that the temple is not an illegal structure but was built by the JDA itself years ago, along with the adjoining park. The boundary wall, they say, was constructed by the authority’s own agency.
Calling the same structure an encroachment now, they argue, is completely unjustified.
The controversy escalated further because the notice was addressed directly to the Shiv Mandir instead of any manager, trust, priest, or management committee. Locals say the JDA pasted the notice on the wall without informing anyone associated with the temple.
The uproar comes on a day when nearly 70 homeowners and shopkeepers on Gandhi Path also received encroachment notices under the road-widening drive. But it was the temple notice that went viral, sparking a wave of outrage on social media.
Hashtags such as #SaveShivMandir and #JDAvsBhagwan began trending, with many users asking sarcastically whether “Lord Shiva will appear with documents on November 28 or if his devotees must negotiate with the JDA.”
Local resident Indu Gurnani, speaking to The New Indian Express, questioned the procedure.
“Who will respond on behalf of the temple and who will submit the documents?” she asked.
Devotees insist the notice should have been issued to the trust or committee responsible for management.
“Issuing it in the name of the temple is not right,” Gurnani said, adding that the action has “hurt religious sentiments” and that the JDA “should apologise immediately.”
A senior JDA official, requesting anonymity, said the notice is part of standard procedure and is placed wherever encroachment is observed. He added that relief could be considered if the temple’s management presents valid documents. But residents dismiss this explanation, arguing that asking for documents now is meaningless when “the JDA itself built the temple.”
Under JDA norms, failure to submit a reply within seven days allows the site to be treated as an encroachment, after which enforcement action may follow. The enforcement officer who issued the notice could not be reached for comment.