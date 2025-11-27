'Worst airline experience': Mohammad Siraj asks public not to fly Air India Express; fans respond

NEW DELHI: Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj described the cancellation of his Air India Express flight after a four-hour wait as “his worst airline experience”.

Siraj was flying to Hyderabad after the second Test match against South Africa in Guwahati. He asked the public not to fly by the airline.

Coming just a day after India's worst Test run defeat by 408 runs ensured the cricketer was at the receiving end of angry fans.

Air India Express flight IX 2884, from Guwahati to Hyderabad, was supposed to take off at 7.25 pm, said Siraj in his post on X on Wednesday night.

"However, there has been no communication from the airline and after repeatedly following up, they have just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning. This has been really frustrating and this is the basic ask by every passenger,” the post read.