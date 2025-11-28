10 Naxals with collective bounty of Rs 65 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Ten Naxalites, including senior cadre Chaitu, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district.

According to a PTI report, the cadres, collectively carried a reward of Rs 65 lakh on their heads.

The naxalites, including three women, turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, under the `Poona Margem' (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) initiative, police said.

The `Poona Margem' initiative of Bastar Police has turned out to be transformative, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam said.

The surrender, particularly by 63-year-old Chaitu alias Shyam Dada, a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the Maoists, is a clear indication that the influence of the violent and anti-people Maoist ideology is rapidly declining, the police official claimed.