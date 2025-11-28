Aadhaar for age check to watch online content

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated the need for an autonomous regulatory body to oversee what can be allowed as online content, while suggesting that Aadhaar could be used to verify viewers’ ages for programs considered “obscene”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi made the remarks while hearing multiple petitions concerning comedians and podcasters.

The court observed the limitations of current warnings on platforms like YouTube. “By the time a viewer decides not to watch a show, it has already started,” the bench said.

They suggested a combination of measures, including Aadhaar-based age verification, before granting access to adult content. “The warning can be for a few seconds. Then perhaps ask for your Aadhaar card, etc., so your age can be verified, and then the program can start.

Of course, these are illustrative suggestions, a combination of different experts. Someone from the judiciary and media can also be there… Let something come up on a pilot basis, and if it clogs free speech and expression, it can be looked at then. We need to build a responsible society, and once that happens, most of the problems will be solved,” the bench added.