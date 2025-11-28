Aadhaar for age check to watch online content

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated the need for an autonomous regulatory body to oversee what can be allowed as online content, while suggesting that Aadhaar could be used to verify viewers’ ages for programs considered “obscene”.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi made the remarks while hearing multiple petitions concerning comedians and podcasters.
The court observed the limitations of current warnings on platforms like YouTube. “By the time a viewer decides not to watch a show, it has already started,” the bench said.
They suggested a combination of measures, including Aadhaar-based age verification, before granting access to adult content. “The warning can be for a few seconds. Then perhaps ask for your Aadhaar card, etc., so your age can be verified, and then the program can start.
Of course, these are illustrative suggestions, a combination of different experts. Someone from the judiciary and media can also be there… Let something come up on a pilot basis, and if it clogs free speech and expression, it can be looked at then. We need to build a responsible society, and once that happens, most of the problems will be solved,” the bench added.
The court also highlighted the lack of accountability in self-created channels. “Yes, free speech has to be protected… Suppose there is a program with adult content. There can be a warning in advance with parental control,” the judges said.
Attorney General R Venkataramani informed the bench that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting plans to hold a meeting on the matter and will ensure public consultation. Counsel representing the Indian Broadcast and Digital Foundation noted that age classification and warnings are already in place.
However, the bench stressed that self-regulation was insufficient, adding that quick government action is often impossible due to viral online content. The judges also discussed content considered “anti-national.” Advocate Prashant Bhushan noted the vagueness of the term.
The bench responded: “Forget shades of anti-national. What if someone shows part of India as not a part of sovereign India… Of course, there cannot be a government authority to decide whether a publication is anti-national. But if it is per se of such nature which affects unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation…”
The bench concluded that only an autonomous body should decide what is permissible during the interim. On Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointing to obscenity in a YouTube show, Chief Justice Kant said, “We [judges] will be the last ones to suggest a regulatory measure if you all come with a measure.”
