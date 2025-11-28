Ambedkar statue vandalised in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

BALLIA: Tension gripped the Gadwar area here after unidentified miscreants allegedly damaged a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the statue installed along the Gadwar-Nagra Road in Rampur Asli village was found with a broken finger on Wednesday night.

This marks the fifth incident of vandalism targeting Ambedkar statues in the area, triggering strong resentment among villagers.

Following the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravi Kumar, City Circle Officer Mohammad Usman, and other police and administrative officials reached the spot on Thursday.

Angry villagers submitted a five-point memorandum, demanding immediate action against the culprits, the construction of a protective boundary wall, and the installation of CCTV cameras.

Officials assured the villagers that strict action would be taken and urged them to maintain calm.

Station House Officer Hitesh Kumar said the damaged statue has been repaired, and CCTV cameras have been installed at the site. "The situation is peaceful and under control," he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a villager, an FIR has been registered against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.